Oklahoma City Thunder defeats LA Clippers 117-112

May 17, 2021 at 05:54 CEST

Oklahoma city thunder was imposed at home LA Clippers 117-112 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Oklahoma City Thunder players were defeated at home against Utah Jazz 93-109, while the LA Clippers also lost away with Houston Rockets by 122-115 and after the match they accumulate a total of three defeats in their last five games. For the moment Oklahoma city thunder it would be left out of the Play-offs with 22 games won out of 72 played. For its part, LA Clippers continues in Play-off positions with 47 victories in 72 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of Oklahoma city thunder, reached a difference of 13 points (23-10) and finished with a 35-26. After this, in the second quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard until finishing with a partial result of 27-34. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 62-60 on the counter.

During the third quarter, the visiting team managed to overcome the result, increasing the difference to a maximum of seven points (69-76) until it concluded with a partial result of 24-28 and a total of 86-88. Finally, in the course of the last quarter there were again alternations in the light and the quarter ended with a partial result of 31-24. After all this, the match concluded with a result of 117-112 for the players of the local team.

In addition the players of Oklahoma city thunder that stood out the most during the confrontation were Moses Brown Y Aleksej Pokusevski, who got 24 points, three assists and 18 rebounds and 29 points, two assists and eight rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Daniel Oturu Y Terance mann for his actions in the game, with 13 points, two assists and 12 rebounds and 19 points, one assist and two rebounds respectively.