OKEx launches cryptocurrency trading application aimed at users in Latin America

The number of mobile applications to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in Spanish-speaking countries, mainly in Latin America, has grown a lot in the last year. Choosing a good application is essential to have peace of mind and operate easily when investing. The large cryptocurrency exchanges are dedicating more and more resources and efforts to provide a good service to the Latin American public. For this reason, OKEx launched its own application in Spanish, to make life easier for investors. This article will help you choose the best app for trading bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Choosing a good mobile application to trade cryptocurrencies

It may sound strange but a good app will save you a lot of headaches. A simple mistake can invalidate an order, or even cause the loss of all your funds. Therefore, it is very important to know the structure of the company that launches the application for trading.

Applications are a good alternative to trade cryptocurrencies from anywhere

A native price chart, that is, typical of the software we are using, is also a great differentiator. Having to open another platform on your computer to track and confirm your studies, or even submit an order, can leave you out of many opportunities that occur in real time. Also, nothing worse than a chart where you can’t even see the trading volume, right?

Perhaps the most important feature is the ease of use. Descriptive and intuitive apps make life easier for everyone, from the newest to the most experienced. The easier it is to see the balance, the amount of assets, carry out an operation or an analysis, the greater your satisfaction with the app.

Besides, let it be available in the investor’s native language You can avoid confusion and mistakes when you trade in the short, medium or long term. As well as other misunderstandings caused by using a platform in a language other than the mother tongue.

About the OKEx application for Latin American users

The main concern of OKEx is to make life easier for its users and investors. With the new application the objective could not be different. First, the launch in Spanish makes it easier for Latino users to access one of the largest exchanges of the world. In all sections and elements of the app, from the login page to the purchase page, everything is in Spanish.

Also has price charts for all cryptocurrencies and tokens listed in OKEx. This guarantees ease of analysis and buying and selling operations. With one of the largest human teams in the world for a cryptocurrency exchange, the mobile app of OKEx it is launched with years of testing and with great security for the end user. It is now possible to use it on iOS and Android without any complications!

In short, the application OKEx It comes to change the parameters for the Spanish-speaking user, be it beginner or advanced. The developers focused on ease of use for cryptocurrency traders and investors.

Other important factors in choosing the right app

In addition to the usability of the application, it is important that users consider other important variables, such as:

Several factors must be considered before choosing a platform to trade.

Cryptocurrency purchase and sale fees:

According to data from Cryptowisser, OKEx has one of the lowest trading fees on the market, below the world average. On the other hand, the more operations you carry out in the app, the lower the commission percentage will be.

Exchange security:

OKEx is one of the largest exchanges in the world and its trading volume is more than US $ 6 billion per day, according to Coingecko. Likewise, it is present in more than 180 countries. With that, you can already have an idea of ​​the operational, structural and safety size of the company, right?

Trading volume:

Do you know how desperate it is to try to execute an order and that the exchange does not have enough liquidity? For spot, margin and futures operations, OKEx It is positioned among the world leaders, both by volume of operations and by target number of trades. Therefore, you will not have any problem regarding the liquidity of your operations, with the implicit importance that this implies for professional traders.

