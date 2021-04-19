OKEx enables faster bitcoin deposits and withdrawals with the Lightning network

This article contains referral links. Know more.

The cryptocurrency exchange, OKEx, activated this Monday, April 19, support for transactions with bitcoin (BTC) through the Lightning network. Starting today, operators can already make faster deposits and withdrawals using the decentralized payment network.

This was announced by the exchange itself on its social networks and website. It is an alternative for operators who want to carry out cheaper transactions and reduce their costs using this second layer solution on Bitcoin.

“OKEx is pleased to announce that the BTC Lightning Network is now live on the OKEx website, enabling much faster and cheaper BTC transfers. OKEx users can now use the Lightning network for both BTC deposits and withdrawals, ”was the message released by the exchange.

The activation of the service was scheduled for the first quarter of the year, however, the exchange delayed its launch for a few weeks, although without revealing the reasons for the delay.

OKEx noted in February that the service would be offered with your own Lightning node, provided by Lightning Labs, as reported by CriptoNoticias. At that time it was reported that withdrawals would have a limit of between 0.000001 BTC to 0.05 BTC or what is the same, between 0.06 cents and $ 2,790 at the current price of bitcoin.

As for the deposits that operators can make with the Lightning network, Jay Hao, CEO of OKEx, reported two months ago that there would be no limits by the exchange. However, he recalled that each user must take into account the limitations of their own Lightning wallet and the node they are using for the transaction.

Red Lightning grows in adoption

The Bitcoin Lightning network or network of payment channels is in the process of expansion, not only between cryptocurrency exchanges on a global scale, but also between different actors such as startups or operators that make life in the ecosystem.

Along with OKEx other exchange houses have also started to offer support for faster and cheaper operations. Some of those that already have the service, or are about to start offering it, are: Paxful, Bitfinex, OKCoin, NordikCoin and Landifa, for example.

CriptoNoticias recently reported that the Lightning network grew between April last year and April 2021 by 95%. The expansion translates to more than 10,000 active nodes and a capacity of $ 70 million, which speaks to the interest it has gained in the last 12 months.

OKEx is one of the most important bitcoin exchanges in the world with an average volume, for the last 24 hours, of almost 15,000 million dollars. On its platform, operators can carry out transactions with more than 250 types of cryptocurrencies, according to figures from CoinMarketCap.