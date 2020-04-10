OK DAILY, with three representatives, will participate in the online solidarity tournament ESports Media League organized by the company JPPRO Barcelona. This online championship of the well-known FIFA 20 video game It is non-profit and all the money that is raised through a platform that will issue by parties will be donated to the fight against the coronavirus.

All content related to the event will be broadcast through the Twitch channel The Dog King Academy, from the draw to the games. These will have the narration and comments of

journalists Joan Prats and Carlos Rojas, as well as the analysis of Juaki, FIFA manager of the S2V eSports team.

The three participants representing OKDIARIO will be our coordinator of the sports section Javier Iglesias, our Chief Marketing Officer Ignacio López Albero and our designer José Alejandro Hernández.

The three met their rivals this Friday in the round of 32 of the tournament that starts this Tuesday April 14. The first to participate will be Albero, who at the head of the France selection, Nacho Ballesteros, partner of the EFE Agency that will manage Real Valladolid, will be measured. Then it will be the turn of Iglesias. his sport Club Leganes, the team chosen to participate, will face off against Celta de Vigo by Abraham Romero, representative of El Mundo. The last to participate will be José Hernández, whose Manchester United will have to face Jordi Batalla’s Brescia, from Mundo Deportivo.

In the tournament they will participate 32 journalists from the most important media in our country. The matches will be played in GRL 85 mode, with the same average for all players, to guarantee equality in the competition. Good luck and go for them!