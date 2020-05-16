The drama of hunger is in Spain. The queues of people to collect bags of food every day are longer and longer and OKDIARIO has located workers who have not yet received ERTE benefits (temporary employment regulation files).

A woman that we found first thing in the morning in one of those queues explains that she was in the hospitality industry but “all the workers of the company were sent to an ERTE and I still haven’t received anything.” Indicates that now, and for the first time in your life, had no other choice than resort to the soup kitchen.

Another woman standing in line assures that she will fight not to starve: “Food is what worries us the most, that does not stop, the stomach does not say ‘not today’, you cannot tell children that ”.

For his part, a man explains that he left Cuba in search of a job in Spain. She has a thirteen-year-old son and regrets that she sees the future with pessimism.

Half a million people affected by an ERTE they still would not have received the benefit for the coronavirus crisis, according to the calculations of the unions. The State Public Employment Service (SEPE) has recognized 3.3 million beneficiaries, in addition to another 2.1 million unemployed.

As they expose, most of them the coronavirus has left them without the job they had: catering staff, building custodians, babysitters … Work, in short, that cannot be carried out telematically. The money has completely stopped coming into the house. The lack of diligence of the Government of Spain in processing the subsidies that they promote in the press conferences from the Palacio de La Moncloa is behind this situation.

One of the more than one hundred parishes in Madrid that deliver food daily to families hit by the coronavirus is that of San Ramón Nonato, in Vallecas Bridge. As the people in charge of this church with social dining room explain They already serve more than 1,800 people every day. «It’s triple of the habitual thing, in addition they are people of very varied profiles, people who never would have imagined in these circumstances », explains Susana Hortigueira.

People queuing at the doors of these facilities they resist rain and cold late in May. Nothing stops them from the need to feed and fill the stomachs of their relatives. Each case is harder than the last. Families of six and seven members, with grandparents and babies … In this parish the people who come are largely workers who came from countries in Latin America or North Africa in search of a better future.

The queues of hunger in front of the San Ramón Nonato parish. (Photo: OKDIARIO)

One of the heads of this parish explains the process for giving food to those in need. After waiting in line they go into the church. In banks they keep the safety distance while receiving the notice to enter the database with which the volunteers keep control. Subsequently the aid claimants access the food.

Various modalities

This parish has several modalities. There are people who prefer to get along uncooked food home in shopping carts, others take hot tapers and others, sandwiches. Each person in need has a profile that best fits each of the modalities. Before they allowed to eat inside the facilities but now to avoid contagions they have stopped that practice.

“Most sandwiches are for people who are on the street. Those who receive menu live in a room and have a place to heat it. Many people live in cars and prefer a sandwich, “explains the director, María Sara de Jesús.

This nun highlights the work of the volunteers. The work in the kitchens of the social dining room of San José, which belongs to the parish, is carried out thanks to 150 volunteers. Added to this are other people who also make home deliveries to 40 families. “We do it with people who have coronaviruses or older people who cannot go outside,” he details. All help is little in the face of the social emergency that has exploded with all possible virulence in our country.