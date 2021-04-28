OKCoin changes its image and opens its doors to Dogecoin

The US-based exchange for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, OKCoin, announced a change in its image as a “tribute to dualism by representing both ancient currencies and the creation of crypto assets.” On the other hand, made its adoption of Dogecoin public, as well as the reasons why they think that this cryptocurrency has gained relevance today.

New OKCoin logo seeks to bring together the past and future of money. Source: OkCoin

The platform’s marketing director, Haider Rafique, expressed that brands are a nascent product in the world of cryptocurrencies. “We are creating a completely new financial system for the first time that lives on the Internet. Now is the time to close the gap between the insiders and the rest of the world, “said a statement published on April 27. The executive believes that the logo should also serve as a reminder for those who make life within the cryptocurrency ecosystem and that it works “as a bridge between the old and the new.”

According to Rafique, users in 184 countries choose OKCoin for three reasons: the first, because through them it is easy to buy cryptocurrencies and earn high interest. Second, popular assets like Stacks, Avax and others can be accessed. Third, because of the position on the protection and financing of bitcoin.

From the exchange they consider that cryptocurrencies are no longer just for speculators. Now it is an opportunity for young people, older people, men, women. “We are all ready for a better and more inclusive future of finance,” the publication states.

Dogecoin fever hits OKCoin

From April 26, OKCoin users can buy and sell the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The digital asset skyrocketed from less than a penny on January 1 to $ 0.40 on April 19, according to data from CoinGecko. DOGE will be available in the United States and Latin America. There are only exceptions for residents of the European Union, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Brunei.

OKCoin’s COO, Jason Lau, told a specialized media that the decision to include the cryptocurrency “meme” it is a “testimony to the legitimacy of the currency.”

They consider that it is a cryptoactive that has not had security problems and that beyond being created as a joke, it is technologically sound, with a hashrate of 350 TH / s at the time of writing; figure that even surpasses Litecoin, with whom they share a mining algorithm. Depending on the platform, transactions with DOGE are fast, thanks to a one-minute block mining interval, making it ideal for micropayments. They also highlight its growing community, with about 1.6 million people subscribed to its Reddit.

Other cryptocurrencies OKCoin works with are bitcoin, ether from Ethereum, litecoin, and 20 others.

According to a report by CritptoNoticias, interest in the cryptocurrency dogecoin (DOGE) was at its all-time high on April 20, according to data from the Google search engine. Search numbers grew especially during the so-called dogeday (“doge day”). An initiative that emerged on social media to promote cryptocurrency.