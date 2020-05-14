Locked up in our homes, with little contact with the outside world, the serious health problem caused by the coronavirus at times seems alien and unreal. However, there are those who daily leave their homes for long hours to face the invisible virus and save lives. For the same reason, OK Go dedicates their latest single to them and tells them that they are not alone with “All Togheter Now”.

“All Together Now” is a song made in the cave of confinement. Written and recorded in the homes of the members of OK Go, it is accompanied by a home video with excellent editing. There we can see them interpret the song in a very funny way. Just as they have accustomed us throughout their career.

If the intention of the Chicago band was to brighten up the days of their fans and front-line workers, they really did it. The choirs led by Damian Kulash combine perfectly with the rhythms and simple melodies to achieve an energy that makes you feel accompanied.

Furthermore, along with the single Kalush shared a letter explaining that he and his family had contracted the coronavirus. In it he talked about the hard process he went through in recent days. Specifically, he talks about the complications his wife had facing the COVID-19. The letter reads:

“She was briefly alone in the hospital, but remained in bed with respiratory problems for a long period. While convalescing, I struggled to keep up with our two-year-old twins, and there were times when his breathing was so difficult that I was worried he just wouldn’t wake up. “.

Fortunately, his wife made a full recovery., and later found a sense of hope through the pandemic while reading writer Rebecca Solnit’s essay detailed in the letter accompanying the single.

If anyone knows what the doctors and all the workers fighting the coronavirus are going through, that is Damian Kulash. For the same, all proceeds from “All Together Now” downloads will be donated to Partners in Health, an organization that aims to provide access to healthcare for those who cannot afford it today.

