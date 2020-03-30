The CBA He continues to speed up the procedures to be able to return to the competition as soon as possible and the activity has returned to his offices. Although it is true that a return date to the league has been stipulated as May 1, in the offices they have begun to move and the Liaoning Flying Leopards pretend to build a dream team. You already have Brandon Bass and Lance Stephens, wanting to add now a third prop, as it is OJ May, who became number 3 in the draft in 2008 and had good seasons at the Memphis Grizzlies, although always far from the expectations it generated.

.