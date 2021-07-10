Oita Trinita win 1-0 against Urawa Reds

07/10/2021 at 2:00 PM CEST

The Oita Trinita won 1-0 against Urawa Reds during the game played this Saturday in the & Omacr; ita Bank Dome. The Oita Trinita He approached the match with the intention of tracing his score in the standings after losing the last match against the Shimizu S-Pulse by a score of 1-0. For his part, Urawa Reds reaped a zero draw against the Vegalta Sendai, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. After the result obtained, the set of Oita is eighteenth, while the Urawa Reds it is fifth after the end of the match.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him Oita Trinita, which premiered the scoreboard through a bit of Machida in minute 12. With this 1-0 ended the first part of the match.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the duel ended with a 1-0 score.

The technician of the Oita Trinita, Tomohiro Katanosaka, gave entry to the field to Isa, Haneda, Watanabe, Fujimoto Y Tone replacing Kobayashi, Shimoda, Nagasawa, Machida Y Ueebisu, while on the part of the Urawa Reds, Ricardo Rodriguez replaced Sugimoto, Sekine, Koroki Y Kaneko for Shibato, Yuruki, Junker and Ito.

In the match the referee showed a yellow card to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Akimoto.

With these three points, the Oita Trinita ranked 18th with 16 points, while the Urawa Reds he ranked fifth with 35 points at the end of the match.

The Oita Trinita will face on the following day Kawasaki Frontale and the Urawa Reds will play against him Consadole Sapporo.

Data sheetOita Trinita:Popp, Henrique Trevisan, Misao, Ueebisu (Tone, min.85), Shimoda (Haneda, min.79), Hasegawa, Kagawa, Inoue, Kobayashi (Isa, min.70), Nagasawa (Watanabe, min.80) and Machida (Fujimoto, min.84)Urawa Reds:Nishikawa, Makino, Iwanami, Akimoto, Nishi, Ito (Kaneko, min.93), Shibato (Sugimoto, min.46), Koizumi, Yuruki (Sekine, min.78), Tanaka and Junker (Koroki, min.79)Stadium:& Omacr; ita Bank DomeGoals:Machida (1-0, min. 12)