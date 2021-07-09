Oita Trinita vs. Urawa Reds

07/09/2021 at 12:01 CEST

The Urawa Reds visit this Saturday to & Omacr; ita Bank Dome to measure yourself with Oita Trinita in his twenty-second round of the J1 Japanese League, which will start at 12:00.

The Oita Trinita reaches the twenty-second day with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Shimizu S-Pulse in the previous match by a result of 1-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won three of the 20 matches played so far in the J1 Japanese League with a figure of 12 goals in favor and 30 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Urawa Reds achieved a zero draw against the Vegalta Sendai, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his scoreboard in front of the Oita Trinita. Before this match, the Urawa Reds he had won in 10 of the 21 games played in the J1 Japanese League this season and has a figure of 22 goals conceded to 26 in favor.

Regarding the results at home, the Oita Trinita He has achieved a balance of two wins, four losses and four draws in 10 home games, so he will have to defend his goal very well if he does not want to lose more points in the championship. At home, the Urawa Reds It has a balance of three wins, four losses and two draws in nine games played, so it is a fairly strong away from home rival that the locals will have to face.

The rivals had already met before in the & Omacr; ita Bank Dome and the balance is five victories and three draws in favor of the Oita Trinita. In turn, the local team accumulates a streak of eight straight games without losing at home against the Urawa Reds. The last confrontation between the Oita Trinita and the Urawa Reds This tournament was played in April 2021 and ended with a 3-2 result in favor of the Urawa Reds.

Regarding their position in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Urawa Reds is ahead of the Oita Trinita with a difference of 22 points. The locals come to the meeting in nineteenth position and with 13 points in the locker. For their part, the visitors have 35 points and occupy the fifth position in the competition.