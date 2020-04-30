Oil took off from the caution seen on Thursday, 30 in other markets, which react to historical downturns in economic activity in European countries and to rising unemployment in the United States, and closed the session up. The energy commodity is benefited by the prospect of partial recovery in demand and by a smaller than expected increase in American inventories.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI oil for June advanced 25.1% to $ 18.84. Brent for July rose 9.29% to $ 26.48 on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). In April, however, WTI accumulated losses of 8.0%, and Brent registered a slight increase of 0.49%.

“Sentiment in the oil market has increased considerably,” says analyst Eugen Weinberg of Commerzbank. According to the specialist at the German bank, there are “hopes of a quick return to normality”, with the process of reopening economies, after weeks of quarantine to try to contain the progress of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Energy (DOE) reported that oil stocks in the country increased by 8.991 million barrels in the week ending April 24. Analysts, however, forecast an advance of 11.0 million barrels. The average daily production decreased from 12.2 million to 12.1 million barrels. “In the current environment, the market seems desperate for any positive signs, however slight they may seem,” assess analysts at the Dutch bank ING.

On Thursday, however, the DoE highlighted in a report that inventories of the energy commodity in the US are close to record levels. The International Energy Agency (IEA), meanwhile, said that global demand for energy will suffer a “sharp” fall in 2020 and declared that the coronavirus crisis was the biggest shock to the sector since World War II (1939-45) .

Last week, oil traded below $ 0 for the first time in history. This was because investors began to settle the May WTI contract to prevent physical delivery, after reports that space for oil storage in the United States was close to running out and amid a drop in demand generated by the pandemic.

