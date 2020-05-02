May 1, 2020 | 5:00 am

Companies serving large oil producers rely heavily on their long-term contracts, and their small capitalization could put them in danger of disappearing during this crisis period, which could present challenges once production returns to normal. relative.

“Finally, it is a matter of production chains where, if companies cut operations, the first thing they will cut are services that are not directly related to production,” explained Érick Sánchez Salas, Business Developer at IHS Markit.

It is likely that new wells, cementing, completion, new equipment or supplies will be reduced, there will be no consumption of it and several of them have already announced significant cuts in personnel. During periods like this they are usually the ones with the highest sensitivity, he added.

In 2014, several companies had already been forced to adopt measures to reduce costs, such as automation.

Sánchez highlighted that there are elements to think that we are on the verge of a second wave of automation to further reduce costs compared to another possible eventuality such as the one they are currently facing.

Some global service companies have alternatives to avoid bankruptcy, especially in regions such as Texas, where the shale oil industry will be seriously affected. “They have the advantage of saying:‘ I declare myself in default, I have closed, we liquidate the assets and you get what you got. ” It is a known mechanism, ”said David Rosales, Partner at Midstream & Downstream at the Talanza Energy consultancy.

Companies in Japan and the Arab world have options to rule out any growth this year without having to face definitive bankruptcy.

“Without a doubt there will be some losers and there will be someone to take at the worst moment in its history, but in general it will be more serious in complex countries such as Mexico, Nigeria and probably Colombia,” Rosales explained.

The case of Mexico is particularly critical because service companies are tied to the feasibility of Pemex projects.

Analysts have mentioned that the situation will make these projects less and less attractive for foreign service companies, which should bring more opportunities to Mexican companies, but could also punish prices, and exacerbate the difficulties that Petroleos Mexicanos is having in covering these contracts.

“I think that the service companies did have a clear signal that everything had to be produced by Pemex, despite the opacity with which the contracts were signed. The problem is that Pemex stopped paying, and if it could return to the situation it had before the crisis, it would help a lot, but that will not happen: it is a utopia to think that it can maintain the rate of production that it brought before with current prices. “Said Rosanety Barrios, energy analyst.

Rosales also explained that some companies were resorting to financial factoring with Nacional Financiera to be able to collect part of their pending invoices, but that the financial institution could be left without sufficient resources to provide these services, due to the austerity measures that the administration is taking. federal.

“They are not going to pay for what they are working on and they are not going to have many new services,” he said.