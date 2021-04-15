Oil rises on US data and better global outlook

(Bloomberg) – Oil posted its biggest rise since the end of March as declining U.S. crude reserves and rising demand for fuel gave it the push it needed to break out of a price range of nearly a million. month.

Futures rose as much as 5.3% on Wednesday in New York, pushing prices out of a $ 5 trading range to the highest intraday level since March 18. A US government report showed that national crude inventories fell 5.89 million barrels last week, the biggest decline in two months, bringing supplies nationwide to their lowest level since late February. An indicator of gasoline demand increased for the seventh consecutive week.

The stronger outlook for US demand, coupled with improvements in China, prompted the International Energy Agency to raise its forecast for oil consumption for this year. With the IEA report, the world’s three major oil agencies have increased their demand estimates for 2021. The US Energy Information Administration and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries also noted an improvement in the economic outlook and the rapid administration of vaccines, particularly in the United States.

Original Note: Oil Surges With US Data Underscoring Brighter Global Outlook

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP