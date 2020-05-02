OPEC, Russia, Mexico and other producing countries launched a gigantic cut in the supply of oil with the aim of raising prices

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia, Mexico and other countries producing Petroleum They launched a gigantic cut in the supply of crude oil with the aim of raising “petro-prices”, which plummeted to record lows in April due to the lack of demand for “black gold” in the face of the crisis caused by the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19.

The hope of the 13 OPEC partners and their 10 allies independent is that the reduction of the joint pumping in 9.7 million barrels per day (mbd) -about 10 percent of world production- rebalances a market overwhelmed by supplies that nobody wants and that threaten to overcome the Storage capacity.

According to the agreement sealed on April 12 by OPEC + ministers (OPEC and allies) in a teleconference, the extractions they will remain limited for two years although they will rise moderately from July, in line with a gradual increase in the consumption of “black gold” expected for the second half of the year.

Thus, the reduction of 9.7 mbd will be in force until June 30, but it will be 7.7 mbd during the rest of the year and 5.8 mbd between January 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022.

These cuts they can be reviewed, if necessary, at the ministerial meeting of the OPEC + convened for June 9 and 10.

OPEC partners have been exempt from the commitment Venezuela, Iran and Libya, because they have been suffering involuntary declines in the activities of their oil industries for months, hit by internal conflicts, crises and sanctions.

Mexico also achieved an exception by cutting only 100,000 of the 400,000 bd that would have corresponded to it, after an unusual intervention by the President of the United States, Donald trump, promising that his country will bear the reduction of another 250,000 on behalf of the neighbor to the south.

However, four days after the agreement was sealed, Mexico He announced that he will only maintain the cut in the first phase, and will stop doing it from July.

