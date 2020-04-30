Oil prices jumped on Thursday, driven by signs that the oversupply in the United States has not grown as fast as expected and with indications of an increase in fuel demand, which was strongly impacted by the coronavirus.

Brent crude rose 2.57 dollars, or 11.4%, to 25.11 dollars a barrel, at 8:40 (Brasília time). United States oil advanced $ 2.33, or 15.47%, to $ 17.39 a barrel.

The US reference contract had already risen 22% on Wednesday.

US oil inventories grew by 9 million barrels last week, to 527.6 million barrels, according to data from the Energy Information Agency, well below the estimate by . research analysts of 10.6 million.

Gasoline inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels after reaching record levels the previous week, with a slight increase in demand offsetting an increase in refinery production.

“If we have a continuation of this trend in the coming weeks, it could suggest that the pyro may already be behind in the oil market,” said ING commodities strategy chief Warren Patterson.

To help the positive sentiment, China’s Sinopec said on Thursday that its daily sales of refined petroleum products have risen and now represent more than 90% of the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic.

