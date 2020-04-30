Oil prices jumped again on Thursday after several producers said they would reduce pumping and signs indicate that oversupply in the United States is not advancing as fast as many feared, factors that led to an optimistic tone in the market in the end one of the most volatile months in the history of the commodity.

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS / Drone Base / File Photo

Global fuel demand plunged around 30% in April. Even after major oil producers – led by Saudi Arabia – reached an agreement to cut supply by almost 10 million barrels per day (bpd), U.S. oil futures contracts were traded for the first time in negative territory on April 20, when they closed at -37.63 dollars per barrel.

Prices have recovered some ground since then, but have continued to drop by more than 60% since the beginning of the year.

On its last day as its first contract, the June due date for Brent crude closed at $ 2.73, or 12%, at $ 25.27 a barrel. US oil (WTI) for June delivery advanced $ 3.78, or 25%, to $ 18.84 a barrel.

Brent’s July contract, which will soon expire in the first month, was up 9% and closed the day at $ 26.48 a barrel.

Brent, an international benchmark, ended April with a gain of around 11%, after accumulating losses of more than 65% in the first quarter. The WTI, meanwhile, gave in for the fourth consecutive month, with falls that accumulate 70% in the period – including a fall of 8% in April.

The volume traded on the WTI futures in New York reached around 36 million contracts in April, which data from Refinitiv indicate to be the second largest in history, behind only the 40.9 million contracts of the previous month.

“Oil prices look quite constructive, because in the next two or three months supply will meet demand,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York, adding that fears of oversupply are mounting. relieving slowly, with a steady stream of headlines indicating production cuts.

