May 7, 2020 | 7:55 am

Oil prices are advancing this Thursday, after an unexpected rise in China’s exports last month, a decrease in crude oil production in the United States and the partial reopening of economic activity.

At 7:20 a.m. (Mexico City time), Brent crude oil gains 6.43%, at $ 31.63 a barrel, and the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) of the United States advances 9.63%, at $ 26.30, according to data from Bloomberg.

“Brent is trying to return to the levels of early April, the market is testing Brent’s ability to stay above $ 30 a barrel,” said Olivier Jakob of consulting firm Petromatrix. “Now we are out of the super contango. The refinery operation is coming back, the United States is cutting production, that provides support. ”

Exports in China grew 3.5% in April, compared to the same period of the previous year, which meant the first monthly increase so far this year.

In addition, imports from the world’s second largest economy fell 14.2% year-over-year, to 10.42 million.

Prices are fueled by hopes of a slowdown in oil production and the reopening of business around the world, which will increase fuel demand.

Gasoline inventories in the United States fell for the second week, as some states in the country began to relax confinements that had strongly reduced traffic.

However, crude inventories grew by 4.6 million barrels, its fifteenth consecutive week, according to the Energy Information Administration. The rise was less than forecast by analysts, who expected an increase of 7.8 million barrels.

Signs that tensions between the United States and China may ease also represent a respite for oil. This Thursday, US Trade Representative Robert Liighthizer will hold a call with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to discuss the progress of the agreement signed in January.

With information from .