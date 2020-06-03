Oil closed slightly higher on Wednesday, but far from the $ 40-a-barrel highs recorded by Brent in the session, after being pressured by doubts about timing and the scale of a possible extension in oil cuts. offer by OPEC and its allies.

Commodity prices were supported by a decline in US oil stocks in the past week, but were under pressure from the increase in the country’s refined product reserves in the face of weak demand.

“As demand for products remains moderate, gasoline inventories have shown a solid increase, while oil products have had a gigantic increase – despite refinery operations being more than 3.6 million barrels a day below last year’s levels. “said Matt Smith, director of commodities research at ClipperData.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have an agreement to extend current production cuts by a month, but there is unlikely to be a meeting on OPEC + pumping policies on Thursday, rather than at the end of June, according to sources. At the start of the session, oil fell after Bloomberg reported that Thursday’s meeting was being put in doubt.

“So far, prices have been steady this week, with news that the meeting would be brought forward,” said Olivier Jakob, an oil analyst at Petromatrix. “The setback we have seen today was definitely due to the latest headlines about OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries).”

Brent crude futures contracts for August closed up $ 0.22, or 0.6%, to $ 39.79 a barrel. The session high, $ 40.53, was the highest level since March 6. US oil for July advanced $ 0.48 to $ 37.29 a barrel.

