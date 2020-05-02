oil prices may be a warning sign of what can happen to the economy, says an energy expert. “data-reactid =” 12 “> The collapse of oil prices may be a warning sign of what can happen to it to the economy, says an energy expert.

"I think what happens with oil tells us that some of the worst effects of the coronavirus on the economy are yet to come," Dan Dicker, founder of The Energy Word, told Yahoo Finance.

On Monday, the price of WTI crude oil futures (CL = F) maturing on April 21 plunged below zero for the first time in history. Oil producers have been paying buyers to get crude out of their hands as maximum storage capacity has been reached and economies are stagnant due to COVID-19. This Tuesday, the massive sale of US crude oil continued for its delivery in June (CLM20.NYM), which increases concern because those contracts could also give a negative balance.

“In 30 days we will see a repeat of this, unless there is a magic solution on the oil side or the coronavirus side,” said Dicker. “But other than that, yes, I think next month we will see that death march again.”

OPEC member countries and other allies recently announced a cut of 9.7 million barrels a day in output to help prop up prices. Analysts point out that these cuts will not start until May and that they are not enough to offset the slump in demand.

A worker in front of a rod pump operating in the Sakhir desert oil fields in southern Bahrain on April 22, 2020 (Photo by Mazen Mahdi / .) (Photo by MAZEN MAHDI / . via .).

“Unless something magical happens, I think the optimism that is hovering around the restart of the economy right now is just a big fantasy,” says Dicker.

He highlights countless examples of how low oil prices will affect the economy. One is lower gasoline consumption.

“Suddenly, people no longer need to use their cars as much and those who had a second car want to sell it,” says Dicker. “And if there are only 20% of people employed, in addition there will now be a lot of rental agreements, maybe 10 million or 15 million, that face the possibility of non-payment. Then we will have a problem with the banks. “

Dicker says the same effects can be imitated across sectors, including airlines, restaurants, hotels, and movie theaters.

‘You’re nuts if you bet on this now, you should probably stay away.’

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs told investors to expect a "violent rebalancing" in oil in the coming weeks and warned them that price volatility will remain high in the short term.

President Trump tweeted that he plans to help companies in the US oil and gas industry, which are at risk of sinking.

We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

We will never drop the great American oil and gas industry. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and the Secretary of the Treasury to reformulate a plan that makes funds available to secure the future of these important companies and jobs!

US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said Tuesday that he would urge lawmakers to buy oil for the country's strategic reserves.