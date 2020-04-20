Oil futures contracts in the United States traded in negative values ​​for the first time in history on Monday, with the first maturity ending the day at an impressive $ 37.63 per barrel after traders massively liquidating positions amid the quick filling of reservations at the Oklahoma Cushing distribution center.

Loving County, Texas, USA 11/22/2019. REUTERS / Angus Mordant / Photo archive

Photo: .

Brent oil, an international benchmark, also retreated, but the weakness was nowhere near as great as that of WTI, since globally there is more space available for storage.

The May US oil contract closed down $ 55.90, or 306%, to -37.63 a barrel, after touching an all-time low of -40.32 dollars. Brent yielded $ 2.51, or 9%, to $ 25.57 a barrel.

“Storage is too full for speculators to buy this contract, and refineries are operating at low levels because we have not eased isolation orders in most states,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at the Price Futures Group in Chicago. “There is not much hope that things can change in 24 hours.”

Physical demand for oil has dried up, creating a global oversupply at a time when billions of people stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Refineries are processing much less oil than normal, which causes millions of barrels to be “trapped” in storage facilities around the world. Tradings hired ships just to anchor them and fill them with oil. A record 160 million barrels are stocked on tankers worldwide.

Cushing inventories advanced 9% in the week through April 17, totaling about 61 million barrels, traders said, citing a Genscape report.

WTI’s June contract, which was more active, ended the session at a much higher level than May, priced at $ 20.43 a barrel. The spread between the two maturities reached $ 60.76, the highest in history for two upcoming contracts.

Negative oil prices in the US mean that, for the first time in history, sellers have to pay buyers to receive future contracts. It is unclear, however, whether this will reach consumers, who generally see lower prices translated into lower gasoline prices at pumps.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

