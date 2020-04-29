Oil prices advanced on Wednesday, after inventories in the United States grew less than expected and with a drop in gasoline inventories, being also supported by hopes of improved demand as some European countries and US cities prepare to alleviate isolation measures adopted against the coronavirus.

Brent crude was up $ 0.98, or 4.79%, to $ 21.44 a barrel at 8:46 am GMT. United States oil advanced $ 2.02, or 16.37%, to $ 14.36 a barrel.

In the first two days of the week, oil in the USA had accumulated losses of 27%.

U.S. oil inventories rose 10 million barrels to 510 million barrels in the week ending April 24, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday, below analysts’ expectations of 10.6 million. .

Gasoline inventories fell by 1.1 million barrels, ahead of analysts’ projections of 2.5 million barrels.

“WTI prices have managed to recover some of the lost ground in part thanks to better-than-expected US inventory data – or, more precisely, not as bad as was feared,” said JBC Energy.

“Aside from the high in Cushing, which was not exaggerated, inventory data also pointed to the first reduction in gasoline in several weeks; a sign that bullish market watchers tend to like.”

The market will again analyze US stocks on Wednesday, with the release of figures from the Energy Information Administration (IEA) of the United States.

