We recently mentioned the warning from experts, who stated that the price of oil would collapse as a direct consequence of the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and the coronavirus crisis. Despite the fact that the countries signed an agreement to cut production since there is not enough demand, which has forced producers to pay third parties to store the crude that they can no longer store.

The crude of United States fell a 114%, making the barrel cost -38 dollars, negative number. This means that the producers of that country have to pay the buyers to take the crude that they cannot store, in addition to the fact that a large part of the storage spaces are filling up. The main problem is that there is no consumption and the producers continue to produce oil.

According The Guardian, 160 million barrels are currently being stored around the world.

This absolute tailspin is also coming because the May futures contract expires tomorrow, so growers are afraid there won’t be enough storage for everyone. That is, the last day for the shipment of barrels that would have to be delivered next month. And while the price has not fallen that much for June, it is feared that it too fall for the world situation.

Although the nations that produce the most oil agreed reduce your production by 50% It has not been enough to avoid this crisis.

According to experts, this is one of the main concerns of President Donald Trump, who seeks to revive the economy to avoid a bigger crisis. According Cailin Birch, global economist of the Economist Intelligence Unit, the production will fall and will continue falling even more, since great part of the producing companies are getting into debt and some are registering in bankruptcy.

According to El Universal, in Mexico, national oil is trading at zero dollars or less. Considering that its main reference is the barrel of United States, will also be affected.

As for a recovery, the price will hardly rise in the following months and it will take time to recover due to the previously mentioned conditions.