Oil market rebound would absorb additional supply

(Bloomberg) – OPEC predicted that global oil markets will continue to rebound in the coming months as demand recovers, allowing the group and its allies to continue their recently agreed production increases.

“The reductions in surplus inventories, as well as an expected rebound in the demand for products, will pave the way for a cautious recovery of the balance in the oil markets in the summer months,” indicated in its monthly report the group, which increased slightly this year’s consumption forecast.

Rising demand means that reserves should continue to decline even as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies resume around 2 million barrels a day of interrupted production over the next three months, according to the report.

OPEC +, the 23-nation alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, surprised operators on April 1 by announcing that it would restore some of the supplies that were dormant when demand collapsed during the pandemic.

However, markets absorbed the news calmly, and prices have since held steady at around US $ 64 a barrel in London, as further signs of an improvement in demand and economic sentiment suggested the coalition took the right decision.

The report released Tuesday by OPEC’s Vienna-based research department added to the evidence.

The group raised its forecast for world oil demand this year by 190,000 barrels per day to an average of 96.46 million per day, which implies growth of approximately 6 million per day from 2020. While it reduced the outlook for this quarter at 520,000 barrels per day, this was offset by a proportional boost in the fourth quarter.

This is a more optimistic assessment than the one OPEC and its partners made just before their last meeting, when they lowered their demand projections.

A resurgence in fuel consumption in the coming months, as summer demand kicks in and the rollout of vaccines spurs economic activity, means that the extra barrels of the cartel should be absorbed.

Demand for OPEC crude will average 26.85 million barrels per day in the second quarter and 28.33 million barrels per day in the third, according to the report. The group drew around 25 million barrels a day last month, so reserves are still expected to decline, even as OPEC + phased in on the return of just over 2 million barrels a day.

More than half of the increase will be provided by de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia, which has been making additional cuts to help clear the sustained surplus. The kingdom extracted about 8 million barrels a day in March, according to the report.

However, he also indicated that, despite signs of recovery, the organization is not inclined to accelerate the reactivation of supplies. Even if OPEC + adds 2 million barrels a day as scheduled for the end of July, it will still keep about 5.8 million out of action, almost 6% of the world total.

“The great uncertainty surrounding the fragile recovery from the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 continues to require careful monitoring of market developments, despite extensive stimulus measures and the first signs of a return to normalcy,” he said.

