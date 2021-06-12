Oil: management of short-term trading operations

The Future of Oil has passed the pivot and then retraced towards it and we have placed a limit buy order at 70.02.

G5m Oil Future Chart

Shortly after opening the position it was placed at 3 negative points and being in a confusing area and with the idea of ​​reducing risk, we have reduced the take profit and stop loss, placing them at +10 and -9 instead of + 25 / -25.

G5m Oil Future Chart

In the following image we can clearly see the confused area, which is the one that, out of prudence, requires us to adopt the aforementioned decisions.

G5m Oil Future Chart

By having 4 profit points and seeing that we had been in the operation for 10 minutes, we have decided to protect and further reduce the objective:

Learn to invest in the short, medium and long term

Investment Strategies launches the eighth edition of its practical investment and trading strategies program. Learn everything that individual investors need to invest in the stock market with their own method.

G5m Oil Future Chart

Sometimes the take profit is reached but the order is not closed

G5m Oil Future Chart

When this happens, the best thing is that we close at that time with about 6/5 profit points since if we wait and the price turns, the order will be closed with the protection that in this case we had put at +1.

G5m Oil Future Chart

It must always be taken into account if the work area is a clean or confused area, since if the area is complicated as it was in this case, decisions must be made that reduce the risk involved in operating an area of ​​this type.

Practical Course on Trading Investment Strategies. Request information without obligation!