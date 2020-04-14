Apr 14 (.) – Oil, gasoline and distillate stocks rose sharply last week, according to data released Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute (API).

Oil inventories rose 13.1 million barrels to 486.9 million in the week ending April 10, compared with analyst expectations of a 11.7 million barrel rise, survey found. from ..

Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, collection and receiving center increased 5.4 million barrels, API said.

Refinery utilization fell 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), according to API figures.

Gasoline stocks rose 2.2 million barrels for the week, compared with analyst expectations for a 6.4 million barrel rise.

Inventories of distillates, which include diesel and heating fuel, rose 5.6 million barrels in the week, against expectations of a 1.4 million barrel rise, the API report showed.

Net imports of crude oil fell 830,000 barrels per day last week.

