May 8, 2020 | 8:00 am

Oil prices are rising this Friday and are on their way to their second week of profit, as more and more countries adopt plans to lift the economic and social restrictions implemented to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased demand.

At 7:30 a.m. (Mexico City time), Brent crude from the North Sea gains 0.88%, to $ 29.72 per barrel, and WTI, the main benchmark in the United States, rises 0.85%, to $ 23.75, according to data from Bloomberg.

Both contracts are heading for their second week of gains after the lows hit in April, when US crude oil plummeted below zero. The Brent has advanced more than 13% in the week and while the WTI 23%.

In the week there was more evidence that demand is increasing in the United States, while some states reopen their businesses. Gasoline supplied, an indicator of consumption, peaked in nearly two years in the past week.

However, crude oil is still in storage, raising the prospect that any gains from increased demand will be limited.

Inventories of US crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage facility increased by 407,000 barrels through May 5, traders said Thursday, citing Genscape data.

“The market remains highly oversupplied, but OPEC + cuts and voluntary cuts are helping, and the modest beginnings of a recovery in demand may be imminent as closures ease,” said Jason Gammel, analyst at Jefferies.

US oil companies are reducing their pumping faster than officials from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and industry analysts expected, and are on track to withdraw nearly 1.7 million barrels per day of production for purposes of June.

