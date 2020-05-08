By Ahmad Ghaddar

LONDON (.) – Crude oil prices rose on Friday and headed for their second consecutive week of gains as more and more countries adopt plans to ease economic and social restrictions in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic, while increasing production cuts.

* At 1117 GMT, the international benchmark Brent rose 25 cents, or 0.85%, to $ 29.71 a barrel, after falling nearly 1% the day before.

* For its part, the West Texas Intermediate in the United States (WTI) earned 17 cents, or 0.72%, at $ 23.72 a barrel, after losing nearly 2% on Thursday.

* Both contracts are heading into their second week of gains after the lows hit in April, when US crude oil plummeted below zero. Brent has advanced more than 13% in the week, while WTI has climbed 23%.

* However, crude oil is still in storage, raising the prospect that any gains from increased demand will be limited.

* “The market remains heavily oversupplied, but OPEC + cuts and voluntary cuts are helping and the modest beginnings of a recovery in demand may be imminent as closures ease,” said Jason Gammel, analyst at Jefferies.

* US oil companies are reducing their pumping faster than Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries officials and industry analysts expected, and are on track to withdraw nearly 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of production by the end of June.

* Still, inventories of US crude at the Oklahoma storage center increased by about 407,000 barrels in the week to May 5, traders said Thursday, citing Genscape data.

(Additional report by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)