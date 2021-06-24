Oil, Gold and Silver. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 73.47.

If the price started a bullish move and surpass R1 at 73.94, we could value longs considering an objective of the order of 10 to 15 points before approaching 74.25 where the price could slow down.

To continue climbing, yesi was also 74.25 with strong and determined momentum, we could price longs again considering a target of about 20 to 25 points before approaching R2 at 74.81 which could act as resistance.

If it was also overcome R2, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching R3 at 75.37 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price started a bearish movement and lost 72.46 with a strong and determined momentum, we could value shorts considering an objective of the order of 20 points, taking into account that we must protect the position soon since the operating area has a greater risk.

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,780.7.

If the price starts a bullish movement we should wait for it to break above 1,795.7 with a strong and determined momentum, before valuing longs, taking into account R2 at 1,806.5 as the first resistance level where the price could slow down.

If the price started a bearish movement and lost 1,771.1, we could value a short considering an objective of the order of 20 points before approaching 1,766.1 that could function as support.

If 1,761.0 were also lost, we could price shorts again considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching S3 at 1,750.0 which could serve as support.

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 26.055.

If the price started a bullish move we should wait for R1 to break out at 26.387 before pricing longs, in which case we would have the first resistance level at 26.555.

If it continues to rise, we should expect to surpass R2 at 26,664.

If the price started a bearish move and lose 25,775 with strong and determined momentum, we could value a short considering a target of the order of 40 points before reaching 25.575 that could act as support.

To continue going down, if S2 were also lost, we could value shorts considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching S3 at 25.247 that could act as support.

G5m Silver Future Chart

