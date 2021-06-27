Oil, Gold and Silver. Short-term trading possibilities

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 73.05

If the price started a bullish move and surpass R1 at 73.83, we could value longs considering an objective of the order of 20 to 25 points before approaching 74.27 where the price could slow down.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2 at 74.36 with strong and determined momentum, we could price longs again considering a target of about 25-30 points before approaching R3 at 75.12 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement and lost 72.31 with a strong and determined momentumWe could value shorts considering a target of the order of 15 to 20 points, bearing in mind that we must protect the position soon as the operating zone has a higher risk.

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,784.6

If the price started a upward movement we should wait for it to exceed 1,795.6 with a strong and determined momentum, before valuing longs, bearing in mind that at 1,800.0 the price could slow down.

If the price started a bearish movement and lose S1 at 1,770.1, we could value a short considering an objective of the order of 20 points before approaching 1,766.2 that could function as support.

If it was also lost 1,761.2, we could value shorts again considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching S3 at 1,754.2 which could function as support.

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 26,280.

If the price started a bullish movement and exceeds 26,300, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching 26,365 where the price could slow down.

To continue climbing, we should expect to overcome R2 at 26.433, having R3 as a resistance level to consider at 26.622.

If the price started a bearish move and lost S2 at 25.673 with strong and determined momentum and then the price returns towards the level, we could value a short considering a target of the order of 30 points before reaching 25.585 that could act as support.

G5m Silver Future Chart

