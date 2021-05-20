Oil, gold and silver difficult areas. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 63.62.

If the price started a bullish movement we should wait for R2 to be exceeded at 66.95 to value longs since the previous areas are complicated and the risk of operating in them is high.

If instead the price started a bearish movement and lost 63.02 with a strong and determined momentumWe could value shorts considering a target of the order of 20 to 25 points before approaching S1 at 61.75 which could act as support.

To continue going down, if he also got lost S1 we could value shorts again considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching S2 at 60.15 which could act as support.

Oil, Gold and Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,876.1.

If the price started a upward movement and surpass R1 at 1,897.8 we could value a long considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R2 at 1914.1 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching R3 at 1936.9 which could act as resistance.

If the price started a bearish movement, lost 1,844.2 and it turns towards the level, we could value a short considering a target of the order of 15 points before approaching S2 at 1,835.9 that could act as support.

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 27.905.

If the price started a upward movement and R1 is exceeded at 28.452 with a strong and determined momentum, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 30 to 40 points before approaching R2 at 28.878 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2 we could value a long considering a target of about 40 points before approaching R3 at 29.392 which could act as resistance.

If the price started a bearish move and lose 27,425 with strong and determined momentum, we could price shorts considering an objective of the order of 30 points, taking into account that the area is complicated and that we must protect the positions soon.

To continue going down, if he also got lost 26,775 and we will have enough space, we could value shorts considering a 20 point target before approaching S3 at 26.572 which could act as support.

G5m Silver Future Chart