Oil, Gold and Silver difficult areas. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 63.34.

If the price started a bullish move we should wait for R2 to break through 65.74 before pricing longs since the previous areas are very complicated and the risk of operating in them is high.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement and lose S1 at 62.79, we could price shorts considering an objective of the order of 25 points before approaching 61.34 where the price could slow down.

To continue going down, we would have to wait for it to be lost S3 at 60.92 before revaluing shorts.

Petroleum. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,772.6.

The price has gotten into a zone that you must leave before operating with it since in the current zone the risk is high. To value longs you have to wait for an upward movement that exceed 1,789.9 or a bearish one that leads you to lose 1,754.7.

Gold. Short-term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 26,000.

The price has gotten into a A complicated area where the risk of trading is high, we would have to wait for an upward movement that would take it to exceed 26,585 or a downward movement that would take it to lose 25,730.

If the price started a bearish movement and lost S1 at 25,727, we could value a short considering a target of about 30 points before approaching S2 at 25,581 which could act as support.

If it continues to decline, if S2 is also lost, we could value shorts again considering a target of about 40 points before approaching S3 at 25.307 which could act as support.

Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart