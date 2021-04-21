Oil, Gold and Silver confusing zones. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 62.20.

If the price starts a bullish movement and surpasses R2 at 64.39, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R2 at 65.73 which could act as resistance.

If it continues to rise, if R2 were also exceeded, we could value longs again considering a target of the order of 20 points before approaching R3 at 67.09 which could act as Resistance, taking into account that at 66.20 the price could slow down .

If, on the contrary, the price started a downward movement and lost S1 at 61.3, we could value a short considering a reduced objective of the order of 20 points.

Remember that today at 4:30 p.m. the oil inventory data is published and that we should not be in the market at those times if we are working in the short term.

Petroleum. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,783.6.

If the price started a bullish move and broke R2 at 1,791.5, we could value a long with a target of about 25 points before hitting R3 at 1,802.3 where the price could slow down.

If, on the other hand, the price started a downward movement and lost 1,763.1, we could value a short considering a target of the order of 15 points before approaching S2 at 1,756.9 that could act as support.

If it continues to fall, if S2 is also lost, we could value shorts again considering a target of the order of 15 points before approaching S3 at 1,750.4 which could act as support.

Gold. Short-term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 25,955.

The price has gotten into a very complicated area to work where the risk of trading is very high.

If the price starts a bullish movement and exceeds 26,400, we could to value longs considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R3 at 26,510 which could act as resistance.

Due to the complexity of the lower areas, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart