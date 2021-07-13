Oil, gold and silver bullish. How can we work in the short term?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 74.63.

If the price exceeded a upward movement and R1 is exceeded at 75.02, we could raise a long considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R2 at 75.86 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 were also exceeded, we could value longs again considering a target of 15 points before reaching 76.35 where the price could slow down.

If, on the contrary, the price started a bearish movement and 73.18 was lost with a strong and determined momentum we could value shorts considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching S2 at 72.32 which could function as support.

Petroleum. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,811.1.

The price has gotten into a Very wide side that you must leave before working since the zones between 1,819.5 and 1,790.4 are very complicated and the risk of operating is very high.

If the price started a upward movement and exceeded 1.819.5 and then turned back towards the level, we could value longs considering a target of about 10 points before approaching R2 at 1,822.9 which could function as resistance.

If a bearish movement would have to wait for 1,790.4 to be lost to value shorts.

Gold. Short-term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 26,395.

If the price started a upward movement and it will exceed 26,545 and there will be enough gap, we could value long considering a goal of the order of 20 points before approaching R2 at 26.647.

To continue climbing, if R2 were also exceeded, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 50 points before approaching R3 at 26.918 which could act as resistance.

If the price started a bearish movement would have to wait for S2 to lose at 25,757 which could act as support.

Read more

Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart

Practical Course on Trading Investment Strategies. Request information without obligation!