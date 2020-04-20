Oil futures contracts fell on Monday (20). The pressures of the mismatch between supply and demand on contracts, due to the retraction of global activity amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus, were accentuated in today’s session due to the expiration, dated for tomorrow, of the WTI oil contract for May, negotiated in this session under $ 0 for the first time in history.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI oil for May closed down -305.97%, at $ 37.63 a barrel. This means that suppliers are being paid to keep the product. Thus, oil is now in “contango”, that is, oil contracts for future delivery are more expensive than spot prices.

Still at Nymex, WTI oil for June, the most liquid contract, closed down -18.40%, at US $ 20.43 a barrel, while Brent for the same month, also the most liquid contract, ended the day in down 8.94% to $ 25.57 a barrel.

The WTI crude futures contract was traded below $ 0 for the first time in history, as the contract expires in May, which takes place on Tuesday. According to analysts, mass settlement occurs to prevent physical delivery of the commodity barrel – in a context where there is no space for storage.

International markets have been operating amid a mismatch between oil supply and demand, as the production cuts announced by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC +) increasingly seem insufficient to compensate for the drop in demand, as a direct result of the downturn in global activity due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Negotiation in the negative field, however, was restricted to the May contract, and although it contributed to losses in other contracts, it was not reflected in quotes below US $ 0 in the most liquid contracts.

Since the beginning of the business, operators have commented that inventories of the commodity in Cushing, the most important storage center in the United States, may be close to the capacity limit. The DoE updates inventory data next Wednesday, the 22nd.

