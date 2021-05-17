Oil falls slightly due to increase in COVID cases in Asia and Chinese data

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices were slightly lower on Monday, trading in narrow ranges as economic reopening in Europe failed to cheer the market amid rising coronavirus cases in Asia, new restrictions in India and a data of Chinese manufactures below expectations.

* Brent crude was trading down marginally from $ 0.2 to $ 68.55 a barrel at 1135 GMT, while US benchmark WTI was down 0.29%, or 18 cents, at $ 65.16. the barrel.

* Both contracts have gained more than 30% since the beginning of the year.

* The British economy reopened on Monday, giving 65 million residents certain freedoms after four months of lockdowns and restrictions due to COVID-19.

* But investors remain wary of a highly communicable variant of the virus that has been detected in India and is spreading to other countries.

* Some states in India said Sunday they would extend COVID-19 lockdowns to help contain the pandemic, which has killed more than 270,000 people in the country.

* Domestic gasoline and diesel sales at Indian refineries plummeted by a fifth in the first half of May, compared to the same period last month.

* Disappointing economic data from China also added pressure to the market. Chinese factories slowed production growth in April and retail sales significantly missed estimates, while authorities warned that new problems complicate the recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

(Reports by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Yuka Obayashi. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)