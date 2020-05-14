Oil prices ended lower on Wednesday despite an unexpected drop in crude reserves in the United States, which did not allay market concerns about weak demand. Read: Sener would indefinitely stop renewable energy

In New York, the WTI barrel for June lost 1.9% to $ 25.29.

The North Sea barrel of Brent for July delivery meanwhile ended at $ 29.19 in London, down 2.6% from Tuesday’s close.

Read: SEP responds when will be the return to classes in Mexico

Read: Learn entrepreneurship, watching series!

Oil stocks in the United States fell for the first time since January last week, in an unexpected result for the market, according to the report by the Energy Information Agency (EIA).

Crude oil reserves stood at 531.5 million barrels (mb) as of May 8, a decrease of 700,000 barrels. Specialists questioned by the Bloomberg agency expected a rise of 4 mb.

Production fell in larger proportions than expected, “said John Kilduff of Again Capital.

Oil extraction in the United States stood at 11.6 million barrels per day (mb), its lowest level since November 2018. By mid-March, they had reached a record high of 13.1 mb.

Falling demand for black gold due to confinement measures that reduced people’s mobility to fight the coronavirus reduced drilling and production activities in the United States.

In turn, the reserves at the Cushing terminal (Oklahoma, south) that serve as a reference to the price of crude oil in New York, fell 3 mb to 62.4 mb.

As we approached a saturation of the reservoirs in Cushing, prices at the site increased sharply, discouraging many people “from continuing to produce, Kilduff explained.

“The risk is still present in the short term on the demand side, since the normalization of the economy could be complex and uneven in the United States,” said Bart Melek of TD Securities.

For its part, OPEC estimated that the “rebalancing” of the oil market will accelerate in the coming quarters after the price drop caused by the pandemic, in its monthly report published on Wednesday.

“Rapid adjustments in production in the face of current deep imbalances in the world oil market have already begun to show their positive effects, with a rebalancing that should accelerate in the coming quarters,” he said.

The forecast for world demand, however, continues to fall.

.