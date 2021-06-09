Oil extraction and high blood lead levels

Lead is a toxic metal whose widespread use has resulted in significant environmental pollution and public health problems in many parts of the world. This has led the WHO to include it in a list of ten chemicals that cause serious health problems. Despite this, lead contamination continues to affect many populations.

A recent study has found high levels of lead in an indigenous population in the Peruvian Amazon that lives near oil extraction areas. The research has been led by professor and researcher Cristina O’Callaghan-Gordo, from the Health Sciences Studies at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) and from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center promoted by the “La Caixa” Foundation together with the National Institute of Health of Peru.

“The main hypothesis is that the metal can reach them through the diet in areas where there is more environmental pollution, since the population hunts and fishes for food and previous studies have shown the presence of lead in animals in this area. On the other hand, in places with less environmental pollution, the most likely route is through occupational exposure, such as, for example, being in direct contact with oil when participating in clean-up tasks after oil spills, ”explains Cristina O’Callaghan -Fat.

More lead the closer and more intense the extraction

The study included 1,047 people, of whom 309 (31%) were children under 12 years of age. The population studied belongs to four hydrographic basins in the Peruvian Amazon, a non-industrialized and remote area.

The work, which took place between May and June 2016, included face-to-face interviews to collect data on the risk factors and lifestyle of the participants and the performance of blood tests. The research also took into account the distance between the residence of the population and the oil installation. The highest level of metal in the blood was found among participants in the Corrientes River basin, where most of the oil extraction activities in the area are concentrated.

The study also found more lead in the blood of those residing less than an hour’s walk from an oil facility. The values ​​observed in this research are twice as high as the values ​​found in children in Europe between 1999 and 2007, a period in which leaded gasoline was still used in Europe (up to 2005 in some countries).

The results showed high levels of lead, especially in men. “This is common, as men tend to participate more frequently in activities that expose them to lead, such as cleaning spills,” says O’Callaghan-Gordo.

Oil spill at the San Jacinto oil base, Doce de Octubre indigenous community in the Tigre river basin, in Loreto, Peru. (Photo: Jean Pierre, OPIKAFPE)

Health problems

The completion of this study is the result of the agreement reached between the indigenous federations of the affected hydrographic basins and the Peruvian Government to respond to their concerns about the potential effects on health. “This work is carried out at the request of the indigenous communities, since they have been demanding that the Government do something in this regard for decades,” says the researcher.

Alterations in the nervous, hematological, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular and renal systems are associated with exposure to lead in both adults and children, according to the United Nations Environment Program.

“Levels of lead such as those found in Peru have effects on health. In fact, any amount of this metal in the blood has health consequences. The best known effects are neurological and neurodevelopmental problems in children, ”warns Cristina O’Callaghan-Gordo.

The study has been financed with funds from the National Institute of Health of Peru and has had the collaboration of the federations FEDIQUEP, ACODECOSPAT, FECONACOR and OPIKAFPE, which are part of the federation of Indigenous Amazonian Peoples United in Defense of their Territories (PUINAMUDT ). The Center for Public Policies and Human Rights of Peru, the University of Cambridge, the Central University of Catalonia-University of Vic, the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Autonomous University of Barcelona and e-Tech International have also participated in this research. from the United States.

The study is entitled “Blood lead levels in indigenous peoples living close to oil extraction areas in the Peruvian Amazon.” And it has been published in the academic journal Environment International. (Source: UOC)