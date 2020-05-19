The prices of Petroleum They ended disparate on Tuesday after a sharp rise on Tuesday, in a context of higher demand and lower supply due to production cuts.

In New York, the WTI barrel for June delivery on its last day of trading gained 2.1% at $ 32.50.

The North Sea barrel of Brent for July delivery traded in London lost 0.5% to $ 34.65 on its side.

The demand for energy is growing little by little with the measures of lack of control, and production fell due to agreements by OPEC and its allied countries to support prices.

“There are two main factors to sustain prices,” says Paola Rodríguez Masiu, analyst at Rystad: “A supply that is decreasing and a demand that is increasing. These two factors work together at this time.”

Cuts from OPEC and its allies gathered within OPEC + reach 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June. Additional cuts of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn highlighted the respect for the cut agreement. “According to some information, Russia, generally slow (to implement these measures), has already reached 93% of its reduction target,” he said.

Extraction in the United States has been down for several weeks, and reached its level in November 2018 after a record in March.

