Dora Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 3, 2020, p. twenty

Oil demand will decrease 9 percent in 2020 to an unprecedented level. In this sense, its low prices are unlikely to provide much support for the economic recovery once the health contingency for Covid-19 ends, the World Bank (WB) said yesterday.

Even if oil prices rise as global demand recovers, the recent drop in prices is yet another reminder to oil-exporting countries of the urgency to continue reforms to diversify their economies, he said at a launch. prior to his Prospects for the World Economy.

While in early April the International Monetary Fund, its allied body, warned that wartime policies were needed for the pandemic, with State control of essential industries, the World Bank recommended that all doors be opened for economic recovery to private capital and labor.

It is necessary to speed up the resolution of disputes, reduce regulatory barriers and reform “the costly subsidies, monopolies and protected state companies that have slowed development (…) countries will need to gauge the withdrawal of public support,” he stressed.

The announcement came at the time that David Malpass, president of the WB, stressed that the 60 million people who – according to the agency’s calculations a few days ago – would be pushed into extreme poverty will now be more. Those estimates are likely to increase with the reopening of advanced economies as the main determinant, he said.

He added that the measures promoted by governments and international organizations to free up financial and liquidity mechanisms will not be enough to balance the economic impact of Covid-19, since several economies already lagged to increase incomes, improve living standards and reduce inequality.

This will be aggravated by the loss of jobs and income, interruptions in the supply of food, the closing of schools and less remittance flows, he said.

The long-term damage will be particularly severe in economies experiencing financial crises and in energy exporters, due to falling oil prices. For example, in emerging markets and developing economies, over a five-year horizon, a recession combined with a financial crisis could reduce potential output by almost 8 percent.

For this reason, he added, it is necessary to ensure the financing and construction of productive infrastructure, especially in digital connectivity. In the case of energy exporters, he declared, it is urgent to continue with the reforms to diversify their economies. These include measures to encourage competition, broaden tax revenue bases and improve fiscal and monetary policy frameworks, the agency said.

