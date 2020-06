The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects oil demand in 2021 to be much lower than in 2019 due to problems in the aviation sector, according to data published on Tuesday.

In its first forecasts for 2021, the agency anticipates a limited increase in world demand of 5.7 million barrels per day (mbd) compared to that of 2020, a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

