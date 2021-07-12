OIL-Crude Oil Prices Fall $ 1; Economic concern counteracts supply adjustment

By Noah Browning

LONDON, Jul 12 (.) – Crude prices fell on Monday as concerns about slowing global growth offset the prospect of a supply tightening following stalled talks between key producers to increase output in the coming years. months.

* At 1151 GMT, Brent crude for September was down 97 cents, or 1.27%, at $ 74.61 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate in the United States for August (WTI) was down $ 1.02, or 1.38%, at $ 73.54 a barrel.

* Both benchmarks lost close to 1% last week, but are not far from the highs reached in October 2018.

* The spread of variants of the coronavirus and unequal access to vaccines threatens the global economic recovery, the G-20 finance chiefs warned on Saturday.

* “Operators are refocusing on the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and global concerns about the expansion of new variants, which is putting pressure on prices, despite the global oil supply adjustment” said Louise Dickson, an analyst at Rystad Energy.

* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, abandoned their negotiations on a production deal last week, which included pumping more crude starting in August, following a dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. on how to extend the pact.

* Although the failure of the meeting implies that there will be less crude in the short term, analysts believe that in the long term it increases the possibility that producers will abandon the agreement and pump at will.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)