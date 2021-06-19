OIL-Crude oil falls due to the strength of the dollar; demand outlook remains bullish

By Noah Browning

LONDON, Jun 18 (.) – Crude prices fell for the second day in a row on Friday, as the dollar rose on the prospect of higher interest rates in the United States, although they were heading to end the week little changed and near multi-year highs.

* At 1111 GMT, Brent crude futures were down 49 cents, or 0.67%, at $ 72.59 a barrel, amplifying yesterday’s 1.8% decline. The contract is expected to end the week fairly stable.

* US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 34 cents, or 0.48%, at $ 70.71 a barrel, after losing 1.5% on Thursday. It is also on track to conclude the week flat.

* On Wednesday, Brent closed at its highest price since April 2019, while WTI did the same, reaching its highest level since October 2018.

* “Oil markets fell sharply overnight on a stronger dollar and lower commodity prices elsewhere,” said OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley.

* The dollar has soared in the two sessions since the Federal Reserve projected possible rate hikes in 2023, earlier than market players thought. The appreciation of the dollar makes crude oil more expensive for other currencies, reducing demand.

* “The short term is very positive. The question is how much more can go up, how much range is there in an environment where interest rates are going to go up,” said Justin Smirk of Westpac.

(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)