OIL-Crude falls on Iran concerns after hitting two-year high above $ 72

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Jun 7 (.) – Oil fell on Monday after hitting a two-year high above $ 72 a barrel, pressured by the possibility of higher Iranian exports, albeit a recovery in demand and OPEC + limits on production they provided a level of support.

* Demand is growing in the United States and Europe as restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 are lifted and, in another positive sign for fuel use, India is easing its quarantine.

* OPEC and its allies are sticking to agreed production limits until the end of July.

* At 1150 GMT, Brent was down 22 cents, or 0.31%, to $ 71.67 a barrel, after hitting its highest since May 2019 at $ 72.27. WTI lost 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $ 69.41, after hitting $ 70 for the first time since October 2018.

* “With some improvement in the pandemic situation in India and the recovery in the United States, China and Europe underway, oil should remain a call option on the downside,” said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

* Crude has risen over the past two weeks and Brent has gained more than 37% this year, helped by supply restrictions from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, and demand recovered in part from pandemic-induced collapse.

* “The favorable winds that oil prices are currently receiving from virtually all directions remain strong,” said Commerzbank’s Eugen Weinberg, calling Monday’s price correction “unsurprising” after recent gains.

* Investors may have sold some contracts when the WTI hit $ 70, said Avtar Sandu, senior manager of commodities at Phillips Futures in Singapore. The possibility of more Iranian supply and a drop in crude imports from China also weighed.

* “The main concern is that the Iranian barrels will return to the market, but I do not think there will be an agreement before the Iranian presidential elections,” he added. The election is June 18.

* Iran and world powers will enter a fifth round of talks on June 10 in Vienna that could include Washington lifting economic sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)