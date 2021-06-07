in Business

OIL-Crude falls on Iran concerns after hitting two-year high above $ 72

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Jun 7 (.) – Oil fell on Monday after hitting a two-year high above $ 72 a barrel, pressured by the possibility of higher Iranian exports, albeit a recovery in demand and OPEC + limits on production they provided a level of support.

* Demand is growing in the United States and Europe as restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 are lifted and, in another positive sign for fuel use, India is easing its quarantine.

* OPEC and its allies are sticking to agreed production limits until the end of July.

* At 1150 GMT, Brent was down 22 cents, or 0.31%, to $ 71.67 a barrel, after hitting its highest since May 2019 at $ 72.27. WTI lost 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $ 69.41, after hitting $ 70 for the first time since October 2018.

* “With some improvement in the pandemic situation in India and the recovery in the United States, China and Europe underway, oil should remain a call option on the downside,” said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

* Crude has risen over the past two weeks and Brent has gained more than 37% this year, helped by supply restrictions from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, and demand recovered in part from pandemic-induced collapse.

* “The favorable winds that oil prices are currently receiving from virtually all directions remain strong,” said Commerzbank’s Eugen Weinberg, calling Monday’s price correction “unsurprising” after recent gains.

* Investors may have sold some contracts when the WTI hit $ 70, said Avtar Sandu, senior manager of commodities at Phillips Futures in Singapore. The possibility of more Iranian supply and a drop in crude imports from China also weighed.

Continue reading the story

* “The main concern is that the Iranian barrels will return to the market, but I do not think there will be an agreement before the Iranian presidential elections,” he added. The election is June 18.

* Iran and world powers will enter a fifth round of talks on June 10 in Vienna that could include Washington lifting economic sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)

Scarlett Johansson is ready to say goodbye to Black Widow and hand over the witness to Florence Pugh

The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)