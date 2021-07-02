OIL-Crude falls after OPEC + extends meeting on supplies

By Noah Browning

LONDON, Jul 2 (.) – Crude prices fell on Friday after OPEC + extended its meeting on its supply policy, amid reports from sources that the United Arab Emirates criticized plans to return 2 million euros. barrels per day (bpd) to market in the second half of the year.

* At 1113 GMT, Brent crude futures were down 15 cents, or 0.20%, at $ 75.69 a barrel, after advancing 1.6% on Thursday.

* For its part, the West Texas Intermediate futures in the United States (WTI) fell 10 cents, or 0.13%, to 75.13 dollars a barrel, after climbing 2.4% the day before, closing at its maximum since October 2018.

* Both benchmark contracts posted gains Thursday on unexpectedly cautious plans by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC +.

* The proposal, which according to sources had the support of Saudi Arabia and Russia, was that the alliance reimburse 400,000 bpd per month from August until the end of the year.

* Prices fell, however, after it emerged that the plan met resistance from the UAE and OPEC + postponed a ministerial meeting to Friday.

