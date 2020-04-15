Nations make a cut of 9.7 million barrels per day to stimulate the rise in prices; Mexico had the agreement blocked.

..- Oil-exporting countries and their main partners agreed on Sunday the “biggest cut in production in history” of 9.7 million barrels per day, to drive up oil prices in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic.

After days of arduous negotiations, a last meeting via teleconference allowed on Sunday to agree on the drastic reduction to be adopted from May 1 and for an “initial period of two months”, announced the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) .

“For the following six-month period, from July 1 to December 31, 2020, the agreed adjustment will be 7.7 million barrels per day. This will be followed by an adjustment of 5.8 million barrels per day for a period of 16 months, from January 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022, ”the entity announced in a press release.

In this context, the general secretary of OPEC, Mohammad Barkindo, described as “historical” the cuts agreed on the day.

Those cuts are “the largest in volume and longest, as they are planned to last two years,” he said, adding that the agreement “paved the way for a global alliance with the participation of the G20.”

This agreement had an immediate effect on the world oil market, which opened more than 3% on Monday due to the understanding reached.

On Monday, shortly after that market opened, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading higher than 6%, while Brent crude rose 3.1% to $ 32.46 per barrel.

Price crash

As a result of the confinement of practically half of the world population to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, the demand for oil plummeted in a market that was already oversupplied before the epidemic, and in this way crude prices also they quickly collapsed.

Although friction between Saudi Arabia and Russia, locked in a war over the price of oil, dominated the market in recent weeks, Mexico’s disagreement was the element that since last Thursday blocked an agreement to reduce production volumes.

Mexico considered excessive the effort demanded by the block of countries to contain production, since the government had pledged resources precisely to strengthen its productive capacity.

Finally, the parties reached an agreement and the Mexican energy minister, Rocío Nahle, greeted the agreement on Twitter and thanked the support of the countries that participated in the talks.

Mexico appreciates all the support of the countries of the@OPECSecretariatat the extraordinary meeting held today. The unanimous agreement of the 23 participating countries will initiate a reduction in the oil platform of 9.7 million barrels from May. pic.twitter.com/izkMLoYpni – Rocío Nahle (@rocionahle) April 12, 2020

“The great oil agreement with OPEC is done. This will save hundreds of thousands of jobs in the energy sector in the United States, “tweeted US President Donald Trump.

The big Oil Deal with OPEC Plus is done. This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States. I would like to thank and congratulate President Putin of Russia and King Salman of Saudi Arabia. I just spoke to them from the Oval Office. Great deal for all! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

From Moscow, the Kremlin also underlined the “great importance” of the agreement of the Oil Producing Countries (OPEC) and its partners, called OPEC +, aimed at sustaining the collapse of prices and balancing the market.

According to a Kremlin statement, Trump and Vladimir Putin “underscored once again the great importance of the ‘OPEC +’ format agreement to cut oil production.” Both leaders also had a telephone conversation with Saudi King Salmán. Their countries are the main producers of crude oil in the world.

Cuts considered “historical”

In turn, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said on television that with the agreement as of Monday “oil prices will stabilize, the oil market will stabilize and will be the basis for the financial, commercial and economic recovery” of the post-pandemic world.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s oil minister Khaled al-Fadhel greeted a “landmark deal” on Twitter.

According to Bjornar Tonhaugen, analyst at Rystad Energy, “OPEC + today managed to conclude a landmark agreement to make the largest cut in production in history.”

“Although production cuts are less than what the market needed, the worst has been avoided for now,” said colleague Magnus Nysveen.

OPEC resumed on Sunday by videoconference the meeting that began on Thursday with the OPEC + organization led by Russia, the world’s second largest producer.

This meeting was possible after Riyadh and Moscow ended the price war they have waged since the group’s last conference on March 6 in OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

“In my opinion, the actions [de Arabia Saudita, que aumentó su producción] they were irrational, since an increase in extraction in the midst of a decrease in demand is somewhat irrational, also from the point of view of economic theory, ”Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday, quoted by the Russian agency TASS. .

A few months ago the price of a barrel was around $ 60 and now it is below $ 21.

After long negotiations, in the early hours of Friday, OPEC and its partners had agreed, with the exception of Mexico, to reduce world crude production by around 10 million barrels per day in May and June, according to OPEC.

