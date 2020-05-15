Given the complicated situation experienced by Covid-19, oil companies with activity in the country will evaluate the possibility of requesting extensions to the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) to carry out their activities. Read: Will utilities pay despite coronavirus? Look at the plan of some companies

This is the case of Newpek, a subsidiary company of Grupo Alfa that won two contracts in round 2.3 and maintains comprehensive exploration and production contracts with Pemex.

“The reality is that we have seen pressure to postpone things a little, have a little air to breathe and we may approach the CNH towards the end of the year to try to see what options may be on the table for some jobs that we have to finish this year, can be completed next year, that as much as possible. “

“Given the year and such special circumstances, it would be strange if none of the companies, including Pemex, requested some extensions,” said Rodolfo Gamboa, senior vice president of Energy at Grupo Alfa, during a virtual forum organized by the Mexican Association of Companies of Hydrocarbons (Amexhi).

He added that the greatest impact that companies will have, due to the fall in oil prices and demand, will be in production activities, since in exploration there is a greater adaptability margin.

“I think that in exploration there is not much effect on the companies in Mexico that we were exploring, the projects are adjusted, adapted and optimized but they are not necessarily canceled.”

“It is more in fields that are in production stages that there could be more adjustments, I think that is where more serious measures are being taken, of optimization of costs and it is possible that we will see in some fields production to the drop, the same as is happening in Texas, “added the manager.

Gamboa assured that this year the firm will be concentrating its investments in Mexico, abandoning its activities in the United States and Peru.

“We are in the process of divesting for this year when we are going to focus our efforts in Mexico,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sergio Limardo, country manager for the Spanish oil company Repsol, assured that the company’s drilling activities will continue despite the pandemic and the international crisis that is being experienced globally.

“At Repsol we continue with the activity and are motivated by the news of the two deepwater oil discoveries in the Gulf of Mexico,” he said.

Repsol recently announced the discovery of two deepwater oil discoveries in Mexico, corresponding to an area awarded in round 2.4

