One of the factors that helps to calm the oil industry is the recovery of the Chinese economy.

The difference between OPEC and OPEC + is in the inclusion of countries like Russia, not considered in the original Organization

Members of this group include the United States, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and even Mexico.

While many economies and companies are strongly driving the adoption and development of clean and renewable energy, fossil fuels still move the world. Of these, there is none that is as relevant as oil. It is not only the raw material for many of the products used in transport and energy production. At the same time, it represents a crucial source of income for countless nations, including Mexico.

Just in this sense, the news reported by Milenio is worrying. The price of a barrel of oil changed slightly downwards. The Brent and WTI mixes were the most iconic of this change, with drops of 1.8 and 2.6 percent respectively. This is the first negative adjustment they have suffered after reaching their highest level since March. And it is possible that this is only the first of a new trend that ends up collapsing the market again.

This is because the price of a barrel fell due to new tensions between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia. Saudi Arabia and its rival were expected to meet on Thursday to discuss their plan to cut crude production. But it was reported that this negotiation would not occur as planned. It is still uncertain what caused the sudden cancellation. And therefore, the future of the industry is also uncertain.

Mexico and oil: now what?

The past few months have proven to be very challenging for global crude oil production. Remember that in March, Saudi Arabia and Russia were preparing to flood the market with barrels of oil, in an effort to lower the market price and destroy each other. However, with the health crisis, a mutual agreement had to be reached to cut production (in which Mexico, by the way, refused to cooperate). In the end, the plan seemed to work.

But with this new drop in oil prices, the future in the industry is uncertain. It should be noted that the reopening of the economies fills some agents in the sector with optimism. In the end, the low demand for gasoline, diesel and other oil derivatives is what motivated an over-supply of fuels. Unfortunately, there are still fears of another wave of COVID-19 closing the planet again. That’s without counting all the unresolved tensions within OPEC +.

However, there is a more important question: How can this conflict affect Mexico? It must be remembered that the federal administration was not exactly flexible with the plan to reduce oil production agreed to by the rest of OPEC +. In fact, if it weren’t for the United States, the solution would have been delayed even further. So if things get difficult again, the Organization may not be very interested in supporting the country.

Future of the industry

It is also necessary to recall other events in the recent history of the oil sector. For example, the fact that agents like Chevron began to seriously consider diversifying their operations due to the crisis in the industry. It should also be remembered that despite the cut in production, the WTI barrel price still managed to hit negative numbers for the first time in history. Even Bitcoin seems to be a better long-term investment.

With all these elements considered, how is the future of the oil market drawn? According to Clean Technica, neither the extraction of crude oil nor natural gas has a very bright future in the long term. This, in large part, due to the victories that certain groups in favor of the environment have obtained in the US and other countries, according to NPR. On the other hand, in Global News data, the development of electric vehicles also presents a crucial challenge.

