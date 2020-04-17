Oil futures contracts closed without a single direction, but Brent ended with a weekly low of more than 10%, amid developments over the impact of coronavirus on global demand.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI oil for June, which is now the most liquid, ended with a 1.96% drop to $ 25.53. Brent for the same month advanced 0.93%, although it had a weekly decrease of 10.80%.

The agreement signed last Sunday by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC +), which foresees a cut of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in the production of the commodity, did not stabilize prices, which had a sequence of sessions marked by volatility. “As long as the coronavirus containment measures remain in place, we believe that oil prices will remain low,” says ING

This week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC itself released pessimistic forecasts for global demand. For Capital Economics, even if governments decide to buy oil, in an attempt to balance the gap between supply and demand, prices will not return to high levels.

“China, the United States and India are the three largest consumers of oil and we estimate that together they only have space for 200 million barrels”, explains the consultancy, in a report sent to customers.

On Friday, 17, Saudi Arabia reported that state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco would offer 8.5 million bpd from May. According to BBH, the news about the market is relatively positive, especially with the efforts of Russians and Saudis. “Expectations for the reopening of the US economy and other major economies continue to gain traction, but the oil market remains unconvinced in the face of the hole in demand,” analyzes the bank.

