Oil futures contracts registered considerable gains on Thursday, 23, in a week of sharp movements for them. The commodity continued to recover, after recent strong declines, and geopolitical risk was also on the radar. Analysts, however, comment that the oil should not be expected to receive a major boost in the near future.

WTI oil for June closed up 19.74%, at $ 16.50 a barrel, on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), and Brent for the same month rose 4.71%, at $ 21, 33 a barrel, on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

After historic declines earlier in the week, oil has risen in the last two sessions, including Thursday’s. Today, the news that the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, had authorized an eventual attack on American ships, helped to support prices, in response to statements by President Donald Trump, who had threatened Tehran on Wednesday.

During the trading session, the WTI contract advanced by almost 30%, with bilateral US-Iran tensions. In addition, Julius Baer stated in a report that, in view of the expected relaxation in quarantine measures and physical distance, demand should recover, which makes it unlikely that the June WTI contract will be negative when it is close to winning, as occurred in beginning of the week with that of May.

In an interview with Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), chief oil analyst at OPIS by IHS Markit, Denton Cinquegrana, commented that geopolitical tension has indeed supported contracts in the past two days, but stressed that the The element that is currently “guiding prices” is demand, “or lack of it”, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

