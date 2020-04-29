Oil futures contracts closed sharply on Wednesday, 29, with optimism for advances in research for the treatment of coronavirus overshadowing data on the increase in stocks of the commodity.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI oil for June advanced 22.04%, to $ 15.06. Brent for July gained 6.55%, at US $ 24.23, on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Yesterday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that stocks advanced 10 million barrels last week, less than the expectation of analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal, who expected an increase of 11 million.

The Department of Energy (DoE) announced today that inventories rose 8.991 million, also below market consensus. “Because of the storage issues at Cushing, WTI’s main stock and delivery hub, volatility for the WTI price should remain high,” believes Commerzbank.

Despite this, quotes followed the scenario of lower risk aversion today, with the news that Gilead Sciences’ antiviral remdesivir has shown positive results in patients with severe coronavirus cases.

According to analyst Edward Moya, of brokerage Onda, the upward movement can also be attributed to the prospects for cuts in production, which take effect in early May. “Problems with global storage capacity are forcing large producers, Russia and Saudi Arabia, to cut production earlier and more deeply,” he said. (WITH INFORMATION FROM DOW JONES NEWSWIRES)

